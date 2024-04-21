Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came out heavily against the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal and said that extortionists, corrupt and criminals have flourished under the Trinamool Congress rule in the state.

He also hailed the legislation of Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Defence Minister was addressing a public meeting in Malda, West Bengal. He urged the people to make BJP candidate Khagen Murmu victorious from the state by a huge margin.

Addressing the public meeting, Rajnath Singh said, "TMC government is in power in the state for long. If someone asks what the party has done for the state, the people will say that the extortionists, criminals and corrupt have propelled here."

"All the government contracts are given to TMC workers...There is no law and order in the state. How will the state progress? If the law and order is in poor condition in a state, development can never take place. Under PM Modi's rule, we have shown that if any party knows carrying out development, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

He highlighted India's rising global stature and economic growth, adding that it is the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"Ever since the BJP has come to power, India's stature has risen globally. Earlier, we didn't got the recognition, we should have. Now, even if some of yur relative travel abroad, they would feel that it is not the Bharat of the past but has transformed into a powerful country," the Defence Minister said.

"Earlier, India stood at the 11th position among the largest economies. Under PM Modi, a miraculous transformation happened and India went to become the largest economy. The world says that India is the fastest growing economy in the world...It is PM Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister praised CAA stating that it helps the minorities in getting Indian citizenship who were facing persecution.

"We had promised that we will implement CAA. Many of our people have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They fled and came to India seeking refuge but weren't given citizenship...we have passed the law and now whoever comes from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh after persecution, we will grant them citizenship," he further added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held a stronghold in West Bengal. The party won 34 out of 42 seats in 2014. But in 2019, BJP showed a strong improvement winning 18 seats, while TMC's tally came down to 22.

Voting in West Bengal is taking place across all seven phases. Polling were held in three constituencies on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

