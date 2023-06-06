Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): With eyes on the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls slated later this year, a veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is administering oaths to candidates fearing internal conflict over tickets to contest election and warning them not to contest against the party.

Singh on Monday administered the oath to the prospective candidates for the tickets of the Congress party from Sarangpur assembly constituency in Rajgarh district to support the congress party in every circumstance.

The congress leader told the possible candidates to promise him, "None of any congress leaders should become rebellious and should not contest elections against the candidate announced by the party."

He also told the party workers that if any of them (the possible candidates) contest election against the Congress party then boycott them. That candidate would be removed from the Congress party and would not be allowed to join the party again.

"The Congress is going to be in power in the state after the assembly polls. You (Congress workers) all should understand this," Singh added.

Notably, Digvijaya Singh is visiting the different assembly constituencies across the state in view of the assembly polls and meeting the booth level party workers to know the ground depth of the party. During this, he also administers an oath to all the prospective candidates looking forward to the ticket that everyone should support the candidate which would get finalised by the party. No one should contest elections against the party.

Meanwhile, reacting to Singh's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rajnish Aggarwal said, "The assembly constituency where Digvijaya Singh is administering the oath is ruled by the BJP. It seems that factionalism is on the rise in the Congress Party. Singh already has accepted in the past that the Congress organisation is weak."

The Congress party is facing a lack of issues. Now, it is becoming clear that the there is huge factionalism in the Congress party and now these things are coming to the fore, he added. (ANI)

