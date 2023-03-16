New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A factory dealing with plastic materials caught fire in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, officials said on Thursday.

Information about the blaze was received at 10.40 pm on Wednesday, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said.

One fire department staff received man injury while dousing the blaze, the official said.

According to fire department, the blaze was doused at 6.35 am on Thursday and the cooling process is currently underway.

