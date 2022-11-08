Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said that it's only because of BJP's intervention all the facts in the Coimbatore explosion came to light.

Annamalai said, "On October 23, at 4 o'clock in the morning, the Coimbatore blast happened. The ruling Tamil Nadu government had said that it was a cylinder car explosion, but we (BJP) said it was a terrorist attack."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Announced For These Employees in Punjab.

A 29-year-old man was killed in a car explosion near a temple in Coimbatore during the wee hours on October 23.

"All the facts in the explosion incident would not have come to light if the BJP had not raised its voice against the Coimbatore blast," he claimed while speaking to the media.

Also Read | Gujarat Railway Police Refute Claim That Stone Was Pelted on Vande Bharat Train To Hurt AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He said that if the BJP had not raised its voice against the Coimbatore bomb explosion, the Tamil Nadu government would have given a government job to the family of the person who died in the blast.

He also criticized the state government on the recent ruckus created by a group of youth at Women's College in Tallakulam police station limits on November 3. Over half a dozen youths were arrested in connection to the incident later.

"The riot in Madurai by the youth in front of the girls' college is saddening. Drug use by college students is rampant. In Tamil Nadu, alcohol and marijuana consumption are ruining the lives of young people," he said.

"There is no fear of the police system in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Commenting on the use of Hindi and Tamil language, the state BJP president said that Hindi was a compulsory language in the education system till 2019, and it's the PM Narendra Modi government that brought it as a third language in the new education policy in the year 2020.

"On behalf of BJP, we made a request to bring medical and engineering courses in Tamil. There are only 69 people pursuing engineering in the Tamil language at just five colleges in Tamil Nadu. How can the Tamil language can be developed through this," he asked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)