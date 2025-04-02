Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday tried to corner Shiv Sena (UBT) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, stating that people will soon know whether Uddhav Thackeray's party upholds Bal Thackeray's Hindu ideology or follows Rahul Gandhi.

"The Lok Sabha will soon vote on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Maharashtra will soon know whether Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's party upholds the views of the revered Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, the Emperor of Hindu Hearts, or Rahul Gandhi!," Fadnavis posted on X.

The ruling NDA staunchly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha amid the opposition's charge that it was unconstitutional and targeted Muslims.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena questioned the stand taken by Shiv Sena (UBT) on the Waqf Bill and wondered whether it had ditched the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant attacked the government on the bill during a debate on the proposed legislation in the Lok Sabha and questioned the vandalism of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

