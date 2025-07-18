Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed the issue of religious conversions during a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stating that incidents of conversion through fraud or force are not acceptable under the Constitution or the law.

"It is a fact that incidents of (religious) conversion keep happening," Fadnavis said while referring to a Supreme Court ruling and ongoing investigations into alleged forced conversions in the state. He invoked the Supreme Court's decision from November 26, 2024, saying, "On November 26, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that only Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs can avail the benefit of Scheduled Caste reservation. Other religions cannot avail of it."

Fadnavis strongly criticised conversions done through temptation or greed. "If someone is converted by force or fraud, it is not acceptable to the Constitution and law, it is a wrong act. If conversion is done by giving temptation or showing greed, it is not acceptable. It is a fact that poor people are converted," he stated.

However, the CM Fadnavis clarified that not all institutions would be targeted. "There is no need to investigate or take action against all institutions in general in the case of conversion. Investigation cannot be done only because they belong to a specific religion; however, the institutions from which complaints are being received regarding conversion will be investigated, and certain action will be taken."

Fadnavis confirmed that the state has witnessed several instances of conversion "by fraud and pressure," prompting the formation of a special committee headed by the DGP. He also stated that a committee has submitted a report to the state government with recommendations to make laws more stringent against such practices.

"The committee has studied it and sent the report to the state government. This report has been received by the state government recently. The state government will study it and make necessary changes in it," he added. (ANI)

