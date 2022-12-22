Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) The police's cyber crime unit has busted a fake call centre allegedly being run from a rented home in Sushant Lok 2 and arrested 12 people, including three women, officials said.

The accused were allegedly duping foreign citizens using voicemails and messages on the pretext of removing malware from their laptops and desktops on behalf of US tech giants. They allegedly duped each victim of USD 300 to USD 500, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the call centre premises. When the employees there could not show any paperwork or licence related to their work, they were arrested.

The 12 people arrested include manager Vijay Tripathi. The others were identified as Atif, Kartik, Ambrish, Ismail Guroong, Alex Chang, Abdullah, Lalit Sharma, Nasir, Miryana Panmayi, Mercy Solo and Lungyani Gonme.

Twelve laptops and a mobile phone were also recovered from the accused, the police said.

The call centre owner, identified as one Anil, is still at large, they added.

An FIR has been registered at Cyber Crime police station (East) in this regard under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66-D and 75 of the IT Act.

"The fake call centre was being operated for the last six months from the rented home by Anil and his partner Vijay Tripathi. The arrested accused revealed that they were paid a fixed salary and Rs 12 per dollar as incentive.

"We are questioning the arrested accused and conducting raids to nab the main accused," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

