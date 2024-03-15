New Delhi, March 15: In a significant update on Delhi's fake cancer drug racket, the Delhi crime branch on Friday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the case, bringing the total to 12. According to the police, all the accused worked in the oncology departments of various hospitals in the national capital.

The accused were identified as Rohit, Jitendra, Majid and Sajid. Giving details about the case, the police further said, so far, they have sold fake medicines worth over Rs 25 crore. All of them met on social media. Delhi Police Busts Fake Cancer Drug Racket, Seven Arrested Including Two Employees of Reputed Hospital (See Pic).

"We have seized 14 accounts belonging to them. These accounts have a balance of Rs 90 lakh," the police added. More details are awaited. A similar incident was reported in Telangana on March 13, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana conducted raids and seized drugs namely AVEXOMOL-s Infusion, Etrazo-200 capsules.

AVEXOMOL-s Infusion was seized in Shivrampally, Rangareddy District, for making a misleading advertisement claiming it treats fever. In a separate event, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana seized overpriced anti-fungal medicine 'Etrazo-200 Capsules' (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) at Bhupalpally. Fake Antibiotic Drugs Racket Busted in Gujarat, Tablets Meant for Serious Ailments Turn Out To Be Choona.

The MRP indicated was very high compared to the ceiling price fixed for the product by the Central Government. This became the reason why action was initiated by the Drugs Control Administration.

