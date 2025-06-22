Nagpur, Jun 22 (PTI) Two men posing as police officers allegedly stole gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from a 75-year-old former cop in Nagpur on Sunday, an official said.

Dashrath Dhondabaji Barghat, a retired assistant sub-inspector of police, was targeted around 8.30 am near Venu Corner Hotel on Manewada Road, he said.

Claiming to be policemen, two persons approached Barghat and spun a tale about rising thefts in the area. “They advised Barghat to remove the gold chain and ring he was wearing. When he complied, they stole the jewellery and fled,” the official said.

The Ajni police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation and launched a probe to track down the conmen, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)