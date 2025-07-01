Muzaffarnagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police has busted a gang involved in the supply of fake currency notes in this district and seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 15.16 lakh from a vehicle, officials on Monday said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that fake currency notes in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 were recovered during the operation in Phugana Police Station area of Muzaffarnagar district.

Also Read | Rules Changing From July 1, 2025: From LPG Cylinder Prices and Railway Fares to Aadhaar-PAN Link, Check Key Rule Changes Taking Place Next Month.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against three accused, identified as Gaurav, Abhey and Ankit, he added.

Kumar said that two of the accused, Gaurav and Abhey, have been arrested, while the third, Ankit, is absconding.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

"Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. The vehicle used for transporting the counterfeit notes has also been seized," he added.

The arrested accused revealed during interrogation that they had been printing and distributing fake currency in Delhi and various locations across Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle carrying the fake notes, leading to the arrests.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)