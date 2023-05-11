New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered several incriminating materials during searches at half a dozen locations in Mumbai in the 2021 Naupada case relating to the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN), the agency said on Thursday. The seizure was made following raids conducted on Wednesday. NIA had raided several properties of the accused and suspects, mostly houses and offices, as part of its continuing investigations in the case.

The recovery included sharp-edged weapons, digital devices and documents, which is a strong corroboration of NIA's earlier investigational findings establishing a direct connection with the D-Company in the fake currency racket.

Thus the role of the D-Company has been prima facie established in the circulation of FICN in India during the NIA investigation into the case, said the agency on Thursday. The case related to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. Two persons were arrested in the case, originally registered at the Naupada police station, Thane City, Maharashtra on November 18, 2021, under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The accused, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, both residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody. The Thane Police had carried out searches and also chargesheeted the accused in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA and re-registered on February 7 this year. (ANI)

