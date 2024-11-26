Kota, Nov 26 (PTI) Three men posing as police robbed Rs 36 lakh from a house in Kota City and abducted a cook working there, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in an area under the Gumanpura Police Station Monday afternoon.

They abductors released the cook, identified as Vishal, around five kilometres away from the city on Rawatbhatta road late evening.

The robbery happened at a rented house where a few employees of a private finance firm had been living for the past five-six months, Gumanpura Police Station SHO Bhuri Singh said.

According to police, two men dressed as police and a third in civilian clothes barged into the room around 4 pm Monday when there was no one else but the cook.

The men threatened the cook with a fake case, and took off with a bag from the room and him as hostage in a car.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the robbers and are examining the CCTV footage of the route, the SHO said.

