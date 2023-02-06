Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) A fake visa racket was busted and a woman was arrested from Kolkata's Metiabruz area, police said on Monday.

The woman, in her early 30s, was arrested from her residence on Sunday night after a complaint was lodged by two persons from Lucknow, they said.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

Police had earlier arrested two persons in connection with the case, they added.

The racket was collecting money from youths, promising them jobs at restaurants in the US, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat Court Rejects Hindu Daughters’ Claim To Converted Muslim Mother’s Property, Says ‘Hindus Can't Be Successor Under Mohammedan Law’.

"They used to take passports from people, and then prepared fake visas. This woman was recruited by the racket recently and she was working from home, manufacturing the visas," a police officer said.

Police said they have seized documents, computers, printers and other materials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)