Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Friday stated that the truth about the Karur stampede will emerge after the Supreme Court verdict.

Speaking about the Karur stampede, he condemned what he called "false and baseless" accusations aimed at disrupting the party during a period of mourning, and stated that the party will pursue justice through legal channels once the 16-day rituals are complete.

While talking to reporters, TVK General Secretary Arjuna said, "I apologise for not meeting the press outside my home for the past days. We're waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict as ordinary citizens, and the truth will surely emerge. District secretaries are being arrested; we'll use the law to bring them justice. We'll reveal all truths after the 16th-day rituals are completed. Justice will prevail. Truth will come out."

He further added, "Once the 16-day mourning rituals are complete, we'll reveal the truth. False and baseless allegations are being made against our party president, Vijay, and our party, aiming to silence us during this painful period and disrupt our party's functioning. Our party president Vijay has approached the judiciary, the people's trusted institution, to uncover the truth and begin our fight to make the truth come out."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on various pleas filed by parties, including Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), two families of deceased victims and other parties with respect to the investigation into the Karur stampede that occurred on September 27, during party chief and actor Vijay's rally.

After hearing detailed submissions made by all parties before it, a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit in response to pleas filed on behalf of the deceased victim seeking a probe by a central agency, before reserving its decision.

TVK's plea, moved through its General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, has challenged the Madras High Court's decision to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Karur Stampede, despite raising doubts over the independence of the state police regarding the investigation.

The plea has also challenged certain adverse observations made by the High Court against the TVK leadership and office bearers regarding their alleged conduct of having abandoned the public and failing to rescue them from the tragic stampede which killed at least 39 people and left many others injured. (ANI)

