Agra (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a patient created a ruckus at a private hospital in Agra after rumours of his death on Tuesday, police said.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, family members can be seen damaging the hospital property and roughing up the staff and nurses. One of them is also seen attacking nurses with a rod.

The ICU was damaged and door glasses were broken at the hospital, police said.

The patient, Irfan, a resident of Abulala Dargah locality, was admitted to the hospital under Hariparwat police station for the treatment of septicemia.

"Someone created a rumour about the death of the patient but that was not true. Thereafter, some miscreants damaged the hospital property and also beat up hospital staff, including staff nurses. One of the staff was also attacked with a rod," Superintendent of Police (City) Rohan P Botre told PTI.

"A case has been registered in this regard. No one has been arrested yet," he added.

