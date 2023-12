Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) A couple from Kerala allegedly killed their 11-year-old daughter and later died by suicide at a resort in Karnataka's Kodagu area, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of Vinod Babusenan (43), wife Zubi Abraham (38), and daughter, who hailed from Kollam were found in the room of the resort in Kaggodlu village, they said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot revealed the financial crisis to be the reason behind taking such an extreme step, police said.

According to police, the family had checked in at the resort on Friday evening.

The couple had informed the resort staff that they would be checking out at 10 am on Saturday but when they did not do so, the staff went to check the room but no one opened the door. After sometime, the staff again went to check on them. When they did not open the door again, they turned suspicious and peeped through the window only to find the couple hanging in the room, a senior police officer said.

The staff then alerted police. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their relatives were informed.

