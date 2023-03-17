Faridkot (Punjab)[India], March 17 (ANI): Faridkot District Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Additional District and Session Judge Rajeev Kalda in his court cancelled the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and former SSP Sukhmandar Singh Maan.

Also Read | Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel Pretends To Be Top PMO Official, Gets Security Cover and Stays in 5-Star Hotel in Srinagar; Arrested.

The case dates back to October 14, 2015, when two people were killed when the police allegedly opened fire on a crowd of protestors at Kotkapura. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)