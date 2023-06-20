Mathura (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A farmer was bludgeoned to death with a stone allegedly by his neighbour here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the farmer, Prempal Sharma alias Bablu (40), was discovered by villagers in his field on Tuesday morning, they said.

Bablu, a resident of Katailia village under Naujheel police station area, had gone to guard the tube well on his farm on Monday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

According to the police, a few days ago a pipe from Bablu's tubewell was stolen. He accused his neighbour Manoj alias Munna Master of the theft.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged that, in a fit of rage, Munna killed Bablu, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is on the run, the SP said.

