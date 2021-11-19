Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A farmer was killed and another grievously injured after their tractor collided with a truck on the Delhi-Pauri highway, police said on Friday.

The deceased is identified as Sumit. His friend Narendra has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

They were transporting sugarcane to a mill in Tikola when a truck rammed into their tractor. As a result, the tractor's trolley, loaded with sugarcane, fell on them and they collapsed. The accident took place under Ramraj police station limits on Thursday evening, they said.

Sumit's body has been sent for postmortem, while the truck driver has escaped, police said. Traffic on the highway briefly came to a standstill following the accident, police said.

