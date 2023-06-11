Aligarh, June 11: A farmer has "accidentally" killed a stray cow at the Atrauli Mandi area here with a stick in a bid to prevent her from eating his grains, a senior officer said.

The accused has been arrested and charges were framed against him under the Cow Slaughter Act, Circle Officer (CO) Rakesh Kumar Sisodia said on Saturday, adding peace is prevailing in the area. Bihar Government Hires Professional Shooters To Kill Nilgais, Wild Boars To Ensure Crop Safety; Animal Lovers Oppose the Move.

"A poor farmer killed a cow so as to prevent her from eating its grains on Friday at Atrauli Mandi area. The incident took place accidentally. We reached the spot immediately and conducted the post-mortem of the cow. The cow was then buried," the CO said, describing the incident. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers also gathered at the spot on Friday after the incident demanding strict action against the accused. Kerala Tiger Attack: Farmer Dies After Being Attacked by Tiger in Wayanad.

"A cow was beaten to death with a stick in a gruesome manner. The police quickly got the cow buried without getting the post-mortem done," VHP coordinator Kedar Singh claimed. "We are demanding a post-mortem of the cow. A case should be filed against the accused," he said.

