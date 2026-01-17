Kathgodam (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suicide of Sukhwant Singh on Saturday inspected the crime scene in Kathgodam, with Uttarakhand Police saying that evidence collection and witness examination are being carried out to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Paiga in Udham Singh Nagar district, allegedly shot himself in a hotel room in Kathgodam, Haldwani, on the night of January 10. Before his death, he had uploaded a video and sent an email levelling serious allegations against certain property dealers and police officials.

Also Read | GRAP 4 Restrictions Re-Activated in Delhi: GRAP-IV Curbs Reimposed As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Levels.

Police Headquarters said Inspector General of Police (STF) and SIT Chief Nilesh Anand Bharne, along with his team, reached Kathgodam and inspected the incident site. During the visit, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the scene, while statements from independent witnesses linked to the case were being recorded.

Bharne said that all records and documents related to the case, available at the Udham Singh Nagar Police Office, ITI Police Station, Paiga Outpost, and other concerned offices and branches, are being preserved to maintain the integrity of the evidence.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda in West Bengal; Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Attend Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

To ensure impartiality and transparency, the SIT chief said clear instructions have been issued to the local police, apart from the SIT, not to make any unnecessary contact with members of the victim's family or witnesses. He added that keeping in view the security of the complainant, the victim's family, and witnesses, a security guard from another district is being deployed at the residence of the victim's family.

For technical analysis, the SIT has been strengthened with the inclusion of three sub-inspectors, two head constables, and one constable, police headquarters said.

Late on Saturday evening, the SIT also met the victim's family. Bharne reiterated that the investigation into the sensitive case is being conducted impartially on the basis of facts, evidence, and legal provisions. He added that after inspecting the crime scene, the FIR registered at ITI Police Station is being transferred to Kathgodam Police Station, and strict legal action will be ensured in accordance with the law.

Earlier on Friday, the SIT was constituted to probe the suicide of Sukhwant Singh. The SIT has begun reviewing the case diary, post-mortem report, mobile phone, and other material collected from Kathgodam Police Station. The deceased's mobile phone and firearm have been sent to the FSL for examination, while the technical team is analysing the email sent by Sukhwant Singh.

The investigation is being conducted alongside a magisterial inquiry by the Commissioner of the Kumaon Division. Director General of Police Deepam Seth has assured that the SIT will conduct an impartial, transparent, and thorough probe. In the interest of a fair investigation, 12 police personnel have been suspended and transferred out of the district with immediate effect. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)