Jaipur, December 3: A group of farmers on Thursday blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway for nearly an hour to demand the withdrawal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. The protestors, under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, expressed solidarity with the farmers agitating at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for nearly a week. Also Read | Chinese Communist Party Wants New Order Where World Acquiesces to China's World View: US Congress Report.

A group of farmers also staged a protest on the Rajasthan-Haryana border in Alwar district and said the number of the protestors will increase if the Centre failed to fulfil their demands.

"The Centre should withdraw the farm laws immediately. Such a large number of farmers are raising their voice against the anti-farmers laws but the government is taking no step to fulfil the demands,” CPI-M leader Ravindra Shukla said. Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults His 11-Year-Old Daughter in Jharsuguda; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Arrested.

In Alwar, the agitating farmers were joined by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat said. “We are waiting for the outcome of the meeting being held in Delhi. If there is no positive result, the farmers will be mobilised from here,” Jat said.

