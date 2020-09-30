Amritsar, September 30: Farmers protesting against three recently enacted agriculture laws continued their 'rail roko' stir in Punjab for the seventh day on Wednesday. The farmers have decided to intensify their agitation from next month and extend the 'rail roko' stir for an indefinite period. Also Read | Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Deadline Ends Today, Here’s How to Link the Two Documents Via Online and Offline Methods.

The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting on rail tracks at various places in the state since September 24. The farmers have decided to intensify their protest against the Centre and will continue to block rail tracks in Tanda, Mukerian, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ferozepur. Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Upate: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Well-Tolerated, Generates Immune Response in Older Adults, Says Study.

In Bathinda, some Punjabi singers also participated in a protest of the farmers against the farm laws. The protesters have demanded the rollback of the three "anti-farmer" legislations. Railway authorities have suspended train services in Punjab in view of the farmer stir.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday alleged that the Centre's farm bills were intended to benefit some private players. "The private firms will exploit farmers," he claimed.

The agitators shad on Tuesday resolved to boycott some private companies. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday assented to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)