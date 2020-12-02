Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests against the newly enacted three farm laws passed by the Centre, farmers from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday have left for Delhi to join the movement.

Thousands of farmers reached the national capital on November 27 and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest against the three agricultural sector laws.

Currently, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are agitating on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi. However, they might move from there as suggested by Sardar VM Singh, convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee earlier today.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Singh said: "The Home Minister had said that the government will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and UP came here but the government didn't invite us for talks yesterday. It shows that the government will talk to those who take the law into their hands. Now that the government has deceived the farmers of UP and Uttarakhand, there is no point in staying here in Burari."

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers' protest at the gates of the national capital. However, the Kalindi Kunj border is open for traffic movement.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi, to discuss the issues related to ongoing farmers' agitation today.

Yesterday, Tomar and Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan in the national capital, after holding a meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan.

After the meeting, Tomar said that the discussion with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3.

The Minister told reporters after Tuesday's talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

