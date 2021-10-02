Karnal (Haryana)/Ambala (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): Various farmer organisations on Saturday staged protests in several parts of Haryana and Punjab over delay in paddy procurement.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed said that the procurement will start from tomorrow in both states.

Also Read | Mumbai: Elderly Man Sentenced to 20 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl.

The protestors broke barricades and gathered outside the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. Heavy security was deployed outside the Chief Minister's residence earlier today to prevent any untoward incident.

"We will also take the paddy produced by us at the residence of the chief minister because he had said we can sell our produce anywhere as per new law. Thus, we have planned to sell it today in front of his house," said Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, a leader of the farmers' union before heading to the protest site.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Alibag’s Famed White Onion Gets GI Tag.

Some farmers also staged a demonstration near the residence of BJP MP Sunita Duggal in Haryana's Sirsa over delay in paddy procurement in the state.

Earlier today, farmers also gathered outside the residence of BJP MLA Aseem Goel in Ambala.

Protests in Haryana's Yamunanagar turned violent as protesters broke police barricades near the residence of state minister Kanwar Pal.

Several people also gathered at Chandimandir Toll Plaza of Panchkula to show their dismay over the delayed procurement of their produce. Police baton-charged the protestors there.

Meanwhile, farmers in Punjab were also seen holding demonstrations against the delay in paddy procurement.

People thronged outside of the residence of newly-inducted Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa in Gurdaspur showing their anger against the delay in paddy procurement. The Minister also came outside to speak to the protestors.

Farmers also surrounded the residence of Punjab MLA Brahm Mohindra earlier today.

However, after a meeting with Haryana CM, who is Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said: "Due to delay in monsoon, the Central government had postponed start of procurement of paddy and millet to October 11 from October 1 this year... There are demands for an early start. The procurement will start tomorrow," he told reporters.

"The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab," said Choubey.

Earlier, as per a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday, the Central government has decided that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers.

The ministry said that widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states.

The ministry had said that the decision to start the procurement of paddy under MSP is in the overall interest of farmers and consumers as well so as to accept paddy stock to ensure quality procurement for millions of consumers under PDS of the National Food Security Programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)