Ferozepur (Punjab), Dec 19 (PTI) Farmers belonging to various farm bodies on Monday joined the protest against a distillery and ethanol plant in Mansurwal village here even as police warned of strict action if anyone obstructs government officials from performing their duties.

Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Zira Morcha have been protesting in front of the plant for the past five months, demanding that the distillery be shut down as it was allegedly polluting underground water in several villages besides causing air pollution.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped, Mutilated Body Found From Pit in Bagaha.

The members of the farmers' unions while on their way to the protest site removed barricades put up by police and forcibly entered the road leading to the 'dharna'.

Heated exchanges also took place between protesters and police.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Books Maid Service on 'Book My Bai' App, Rapes and Locks Her Up in His House; Arrested.

A few members of the farmers' association alleged that the police cane charged them when they were heading towards the protest site.

Several protesters were detained on Sunday for blocking police vehicles during an operation of the Punjab Police to evict agitators from the road leading to the distillery.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur, however, on Monday said the police was not preventing anyone from reaching the 'dharna' site.

The SSP said if any person tries to disturb law and order by obstructing the government officials on duty or by posting any objectionable posts on social media, will be dealt with a firm hand.

"The police are here to ensure compliance of the high court order. The protesters can carry on with their 'dharna' but we have to ensure safe passage for the plant workers inside the factory as per court directive and anyone who interrupts in this process, shall be dealt with in accordance with the law", the SSP said.

Kaur along with other senior police officials were camping outside the distillery throughout the day.

Farmer leaders including Guljar Singh, Gurmail Singh, Mangal Singh and Nirbhay Singh said the people belonging to this area have been suffering due to pollution caused by this plant for the last several years.

"Due to this factory, the crops of farmers were destroyed and people have been diagnosed with cancer,” they said.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday had reached out to the agitators while assuring that their concerns will be addressed.

Dhaliwal had assured the protesters that their interests would be protected and added that special fact-finding committees comprising experts from various fields will be set up in this regard.

However, protesters stuck to their demand of shutting down the plant.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that protesters should be shifted 300 meters from the present spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)