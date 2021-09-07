Ghaziabad, Sep 6 (PTI) Farmers from some villages here Monday launched a sit-in at the Ghaziabad Development Authority office demanding enhanced compensation for their land, with women protesters also closing the premises' main gate.

The farmers came from the Sadarpur, Bayana, Matiyala, Duhai and other villages.

The women protesters, who were heading the rally, reached the authority office after some skirmishes with the police deployed for security purposes, a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader said.

He said the farmers have come in their tractors and stay put.

The protesting farmers handed over a memorandum to GDA officials enlisting their demands.

They said they were promised higher compensation for their land which has not been paid to them despite multiple assurances from officials.

They said 22,000 families area affected by the delayed payment of compensation.

