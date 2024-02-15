Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Protest: Agitating Farmers Block Railway Track at Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala (Watch Videos)

Protesting farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala are sitting on rail tracks and blocking trains at Rajpura Railway Station as the farmer's protest enters its third day on Thursday, which has escalated into a full-blown crisis ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

ANI| Feb 15, 2024 02:42 PM IST
Patiala, February 15: Protesting farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala are sitting on rail tracks and blocking trains at Rajpura Railway Station as the farmer's protest enters its third day on Thursday, which has escalated into a full-blown crisis ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing farmers' protest, rail traffic on the Ambala division of the Northern Railway has been affected, an official said.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the following rail services will be impacted due to the farmers' protest: Cancelled Rail Services (from the originating station): Train number 04753, Bathinda-Shri Ganganagar service, will be cancelled on February 15.Train number 04756, Shri Ganganagar-Bathinda service, will be cancelled on February 15. ‘Want PM Narendra Modi to Hold Dialogue With Farmers’, Says Kisan Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Ahead of Meet With Union Ministers.

Partially Cancelled Rail Services (from the originating station): Train number 14736, Ambala-Shri Ganganagar service, which was supposed to depart from Ambala on February 15, will only run up to Bathinda, meaning it will be cancelled between Bathinda and Shri Ganganag Train number 14735, Shri Ganganagar-Ambala service, will depart from Bathinda on February 15, meaning it will be cancelled between Shri Ganganagar and Bathinda. Farmers’ Protest: Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Punjab Till February 16 on MHA’s Orders Ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ March.

Route Altered Rail Service: Train number 19612, Amritsar-Ajmer Express, will be operated via a changed route through Tarn Taran Jn.-Beas on February 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers from Punjab against the central government entered its third day on Thursday.

A meeting of the farmer unions and the central government is scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm to discuss the issues. The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi.

Farmers ‘Rail Roko’ Protest:

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Farmers Block Railway Track at Rajpura:

According to the protesting farmers, the Center promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report. They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.

