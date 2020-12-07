Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 7 (ANI): Punjab farmers on Monday raised slogans at the site of the new BJP office in Amritsar whose foundation stone was going to be laid.

The farmers, who were taking part in a bike rally to make people aware about the nationwide shutdown on December 8, received information that the foundation ceremony was going to be held.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Section 144 Imposed Across Gujarat Ahead of Nationwide Shutdown Called by Farmers.

The farmers said that such programmes should not be held at a time when they were protesting at the national capital's border against the farm laws.

On the other hand, BJP workers said this was a conspiracy of the opposition parties. Talks between the Centre and the farmers are scheduled to be held on December 9 when the two parties will come up with solutions, they said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: No Political Leaders to Be Allowed on Stage, Road Blockade Till 3 PM, Say Farmer Leaders.

The BJP also raised slogans to counter the farmers.

"This was the failure of Captain Amarinder Singh government that he was unable to maintain law and order situation in the state," a BJP worker said.

However, the situation is under control, according to the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)