New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The interstate bus terminus (ISBT) at Anand Vihar will remain closed on Tuesday during the day as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed tractor parade by farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, officials said.

The decision was taken after a request to keep the ISBT closed was received from the police as a part of their law and order arrangements in view of Republic Day and farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, they said.

"As a precautionary measure, the ISBT at Anand Vihar will remain closed during the day time. All the buses destined for that ISBT will be diverted to iSBT Sarai Kale Khan," said K K Dahiya, Special Commissioner (operations) of Delhi government's transport department.

The farmers' parade will move into the city from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).

The DTC, Cluster buses and the interstate services are operated from Anand Vihar ISBT that is situated close to Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A group of farmers led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait are protesting against farm laws at the Ghazipur border.

A tractor rally is proposed to be taken from Ghazipur border via Ghazipur roundabout towards Apsara border on Tuesday.

