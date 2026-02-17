PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, has inaugurated its new Design Hub at Tower 1, Third Floor, Kohinoor World Towers, Pimpri Colony, Pune - 411019.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key industry partners and stakeholders, with senior representatives from Tata Motors present. Notably, the facility is housed in the same building as prominent corporates such as Tata Motors, reflecting the strategic positioning of the office.

Next-Gen Design Centre

Spread across 13,000 sq. ft., the facility provides seating for more than 160 professionals and strengthens Patil Automation's engineering and digital development infrastructure. With an existing design team of over 100 professionals and additional members joining, the centre enhances the Company's ability to design, simulate, and execute complex automation systems across multiple industries. The Design Hub will focus on robotic welding and assembly systems, EV and battery pack automation, Industry 4.0-enabled manufacturing platforms, digital validation, and machine vision integration. Located in Pune's automotive and industrial corridor, the centre enables closer collaboration with OEMs and Tier I suppliers and supports faster validation cycles for technically demanding projects.

The location has been strategically selected. Its central positioning reduces commute time for many employees by nearly two hours daily, improving productivity and work-life balance. Strong metro connectivity ensures accessibility from across Pune, strengthening the Company's ability to attract and retain high-quality automation talent.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

The Design Hub enhances Patil Automation's in-house capability as manufacturing shifts toward robotics-driven and digitally integrated production systems. By expanding its design footprint and technical team, the Company strengthens its ability to execute larger and more complex programs across automotive, electric vehicles, defence, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors, reinforcing its focus on building a scalable, technology-led automation platform.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director, Patil Automation Limited said, "For us, this Design Hub is about preparing for what lies ahead. Over the last few years, the scale and complexity of automation projects have increased significantly, and we felt it was important to strengthen our core design capability before the next wave of growth.

We are seeing encouraging demand across sectors, and building a stronger team in Pune allows us to stay closer to our customers and execute faster. This expansion gives us the confidence to take on larger programs while continuing to deliver with the quality and discipline that define Patil Automation."

