Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) A group of farmers on Monday held a protest here and demanded Raj Bhavan to clear the bill pending with it that stops auction of agricultural land up to five acres.

They had taken out a march towards Raj Bhavan from Shaheed Smarak but was stopped by the police. Later, police allowed a 13-member delegation to submit the memorandum.

The delegation led by Bharatiya Kisan Union state president Rajaram Meel handed over a memorandum at Raj Bhavan demanding to clear an amendment bill passed by the state government meant to stop auction of land of farmers with agricultural land up to 5 acres.

Recently, farmers had staged a protest in the state capital alleging that banks were auctioning their land for their inability to pay loans.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had then directed to stop auction orders and also said that government had amended "Rajasthan Agricultural Credit Operation (Removal of Difficulties) Act, 1974" to stop auction of land up to 5 acres and its clearance is pending with the Governor.

Meanwhile, an official statement from Raj Bhavan on Monday clarified that no such bill is pending for clearance at its side.

Reacting to the Raj Bhavan's statement, CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma said, "It has been informed by the Raj Bhavan that no bill to amend the RODA Act has come to the Raj Bhavan in relation to the auction of agricultural land. The truth is that the Government of Rajasthan had amended the proviso to section 60 (1) (b) of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) on November 2, 2020, which would have banned attachment and auction on taking KCC loan on 5 acres of land. But this bill is still pending in Raj Bhavan."

BKU state president Rajaram Meel said, "We had planned to gherao Governor to press for our demand to clear the bill that stops auction of land of farmers having agricultural land up to 5 acres. Governor did not meet farmers. Secretary is trying to confuse farmers in technicalities. Our demand is to pass the Bill that stops land auction and which is pending with Governor from last one year."

Bank notices and auction of farmers agricultural land for their inability to pay loans has fuelled political storm in the state as Opposition targeted the Congress for not fulfilling its promise to waive off farm loans.

A delegation of farmers from Dausa district led by BJP MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday had demanded action against bank officials and canceling land auction process.

However, police officials took Dr Meena into custody and dispersed the protestors.

Meena had said that approximately 15 lakh farmers have Rs 10,000 crore loan in the state, which is taken from Cooperative banks and is not being waived.

