Noida, Oct 18 (PTI) Hundreds of protesting farmers and villagers descended on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, briefly disrupting vehicular movement on key stretches, officials said.

The protests coincided with the 'Rail Roko' agitation called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people, including four farmers were killed.

Noida does not have any railway station while parts of Greater Noida have presence of rail tracks and small stations where some farmers staged a demonstration during the day, even as many others, including those belonging to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) descended on the expressways.

However, the disturbance to traffic was brief and normalcy was restored by evening, according to police officials.

During the demonstration, the farmers raised several issues including lack of employment, health facilities and increased compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past, according to office-bearers of farmers union.

A Traffic Police official said, "Vehicular movement was impacted during the day on stretches along the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

"But normal traffic resumed by evening even on those stretches," the official told PTI.

Several protestors had marched towards the office of the Noida Authority in Sector 6 Noida where top officials were understood to be reviewing the situation due to continued protests by villagers, mainly locals led by the BKP.

Last week, an FIR was lodged on October 12 against 1,200 to 1,500 protestors, including women, who were charged with murder attempt, rioting, wrongful confinement, destruction of public property, among others, during an ongoing protest outside the Noida Authority office.

