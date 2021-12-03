Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that farmers willingly gave their land for the Noida international airport in Bhatta Parsaul, which was once in the limelight for violent clashes over land acquisition.

The CM also claimed that his government did not let the development work stop despite the coronavirus pandemic while he accused previous governments of neglecting it.

Despite odds, the Purvanchal Expressway is now ready and operational while the Bundelkhand Expressway will be operational by December, the CM added.

"The foundation stone of the Jewar airport, Asia's largest, in Noida was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25. Farmers of Bhatta Parsaul happily gave their land after our government was formed, that too only on twice the compensation," he said at the PM Gati Shakti North Zone Conference here.

Adityanath said if intentions are pure and clear, every big problem can be solved.

"Not a single farmer who gave land for the Jewar airport is dissatisfied. We have got 3,300 acres in the first phase. The rest of the land will also be available soon," he added.

Adityanath said in the ease of doing business, Uttar Pradesh has jumped from No.14 position to No.2.

"When our government came in 2017, the annual budget of the state was only Rs 2 lakh crore. We increased resources of the state and efforts have been made to remove anomalies hindering the development of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"A single-window platform has been created for investment through which 340 services are available. We worked on saving lives and livelihood," he said.

Attributing the law and order situation in UP for attracting investments, the CM said after the formation of his government, within the completion of one year, they held an investors' summit.

"We received investment proposals of around Rs 5 lakh crore. Of that, more than Rs 3 lakh crore investment proposals are seen on the ground," he said.

