Srinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed profound anguish over the loss of lives in a massive fire at Residency Road in Jammu.

The duo condoled the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured, a party spokesman said.

They also impressed upon the government to reach out to the affected families with relief.

Four people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 15 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a building at Residency Road on Monday, police said.

National Conference (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, provincial president (Jammu) Rattan Lal Gupta, and other party functionaries also expressed shock over the loss of lives in the incident, the spokesman added.

