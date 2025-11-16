Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim on Sunday expressed concerns over delays in the investigation and alleged administrative lapses.

Discussing the status of the CBI investigation, he said the probe into the case remains incomplete despite repeated assurances.

He stated, "The lower Court had asked for details, after which CBI submitted a status report. In the report, they say the same thing as before: it is a larger conspiracy in which they have arrested Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal. It has been three months since the Director kept saying they would file the chargesheet, but they haven't done so yet. We have collected many clues."

He alleged that the local police mishandled the case from the beginning. "The CBI is not putting it forward. We have asked it to be presented before the Court. Tala PS Police had received information about this case much before and moved the body from the incident site to the seminar room."

The victim's father also criticised the administrative and Election Commission response regarding official documentation during the SIR process of her daughter.

"The whole world knows that my daughter died. But the Election Commission doesn't. It is unfortunate. When the official gave us the SIR form, he himself said he was feeling bad. He had already marked 'dead' on the form and asked us to just sign it. Whom could I complain to about this? Our Administration is not doing any work cases are not getting any justice. The next date we have is 7 January 2026," he said.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began in West Bengal on Saturday, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) reporting that over 95% of SIR forms have been distributed across 12 states and Union Territories in Phase II.

According to the Daily Bulletin, 48,67,37,064 forms have been delivered to electors out of 50,97,43,173 printed, covering Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals. (ANI)

