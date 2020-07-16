Jamnagar, Jul 16 (PTI) A father-son duo was allegedly thrashed inside a police station for not wearing mask here in Gujarat, prompting authorities to suspend four policemen, said officials on Thursday.

A head constable and three constables were suspended following the alleged incident, they said.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

On the other hand, the duo, Ghanshyam Udeshi and his son Nishant, who are hospitalised, were booked for allegedly assaulting policemen, said the officials.

The alleged incident took place inside a police station in Kalavad town of Jamnagar district on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

It came close on the heels of custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu following alleged torture by policemen inside a police station.

"I have already ordered suspension of one head constable and three constables involved in the incident.

"The father-son duo is in the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against them," said Jamnagar District Superintendent of Police Sharad Singhal.

The Udeshis were booked under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 353 (use of force against public servant) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), police said.

The duo also lodged an FIR against the policemen of the Kalavad police station.

It is alleged that police spotted Nishant Udeshi sitting in his shop on Tuesday without wearing a mask, a violation of coronavirus guidelines and punishable offence.

After some arguments, policemen took both Nishant Udeshi and his father to the police station and allegedly thrashed them, the victims have claimed in their complaint.

In the counter FIR against the duo, police claimed that both of them attacked policemen for doing their duty and even damaged a computer. PTI COR PJT PD RSY RSY 07162044 NNNNn American state attorney general, said on Monday that he still has no timeline for when his office will conclude its investigation of the case.

“We are here to hold Daniel Cameron accountable and make sure that he does his job, because he is not doing his job," said Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour.

Protesters were charged with “intimidating a participant in a legal process," a class D felony in Kentucky that is punishable from one to five years in prison upon conviction. That charge is related to Cameron's role as prosecutor of the Taylor investigation.

The protesters were charged with a felony because officers heard them "chanting that if they didn't get what they want, they would burn it down,” Louisville police said Wednesday afternoon in an emailed statement, referring to Cameron's house. “That was deemed an attempt to intimidate, persuade or influence the attorney general's decision,” the statement said.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's office was not consulted about the filing of the felony charges, spokesman Jeff Cooke said Wednesday.

Cooke said a judge at the county's District Court level will decide if there is probable cause to move the felony charge to a grand jury.

If the grand jury indicts on the charge, the commonwealth's attorney will then assume responsibility for the prosecution, he said.

The protesters were also each charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors, said Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington.

Cameron said the protest won't bring justice and "only serves to further division and tension within our community.”

“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” the attorney general said.

“We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today's events will not alter our pursuit of the truth."(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)