New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) FedEx will airlift over 3,400 oxygen concentrators and convertors as well as 2.65 lakh masks from Newark in the US to Mumbai on May 8 for free, a company statement said on Thursday.

These items will be delivered to healthcare facilities in Mumbai, the statement added.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

FedEx said it is working with customers and non-profit organisations to deliver hundreds of tonnes of medical supplies and aid into India in the days and weeks ahead.

The express transportation company has a fleet of around 670 aircrafts.

"On May 8, FedEx is donating a FedEx Boeing 777F charter flight to move more than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks for direct relief from Newark, New Jersey to Mumbai, India," FedEx stated.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

