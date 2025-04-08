Balasore, Apr 8 (PTI) A female police constable was found dead in her quarters in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, an official said.

The body of Jasoda Das, 23, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Fraudsters Posing As Modelling Agents Lure Woman With Child Photoshoot Offer, Cheat Her of INR 2.9 Lakh; Case Registered.

She was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was declared dead, they added.

It is suspected that she died by suicide over strains in her relationship.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 1 Student Loses Vision Completely After Getting Struck by Stick Thrown by Govt School Teacher.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that she was under mental stress for some period, and it might be the reason that led her to take her own life. However, an investigation is underway," SP Raj Prasad said.

She was a resident of Mandarpur village in Remuna police station area, he said.

She joined the service in 2023 and was working as a computer operator in the district police office, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)