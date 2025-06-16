Panaji (Goa) [India], June 16 (ANI): 'Achal', the fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) in a series of eight being constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), was ceremoniously launched on Monday in Goa by Kavita Harbola in the presence of Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, according to a release by Ministry of Defence.

Designed and constructed under stringent dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping, the FPV features over 60 per cent indigenous content. The vessel measures 52 meters in length and 8 meters in breadth, with a displacement of 320 tons. Powered by a CPP-based propulsion system, the vessel can reach a top speed of 27 knots, according to the release.

With its primary roles of protection, monitoring, control, and surveillance, 'Achal' is equipped to safeguard offshore assets and island territories. Its launch marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the Indian Coast Guard and GSL, further reinforcing the collective march towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

Built at a total cost of Rs 473 crore, the project has also provided a significant boost to local industry by generating substantial employment and supporting MSMEs engaged in production activities at various factories and within GSL, the release added.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Managing Director, GSL, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy, ICG, shipyard and others.

GSL had also launched two vessels of the same series in January of this year for the Indian Coast Guard.

According to a release, the two vessels, Amulya and Akshay, were launched ceremoniously by Vandana Agrawal in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Defence Production) amidst the resonant chants of the 'Atharva Veda'. The distinguished gathering included IG HK Sharma, TM, DDG (M&M), as well as key stakeholders from the defence and maritime communities.

Speaking at the launch, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, CMD, GSL, highlighted the Shipyard's impressive growth trajectory, which has seen a remarkable 100 per cent increase in Gross Revenue, crossing the Rs 2,000 Crore threshold.

"GSL has consistently outperformed its past achievements, embracing cutting-edge technologies and transformative policies to become one of India's foremost shipbuilders with indigenous capabilities," CMD Upadhyay stated.

He attributed GSL's success to its steadfast commitment to innovation, modernization, and the dynamic partnership with the Indian Coast Guard, which has continually strengthened operational readiness for national security. (ANI)

