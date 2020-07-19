Kochi, July 19 (PTI): A case has been registered against a Malayalam film producer for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday.

Alwyn Antony had sexually abused the 22-year-old woman last year after promising her roles in his movies, the police said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh | Two People Die Due to Shock While Doing Underground Cable Work in Adivivaram Area of Visakhapatnam : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

The accused is absconding, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)