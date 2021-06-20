Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], June 20 (ANI): Lakshadweep police questioned filmmaker Aisha Sultana in connection with the sedition case for more than three hours and let her off here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Sultana after appearing in the Kavaratti police headquarters said, "No arrest was made but they asked me to stay back for four days. The police officials did behave nicely with me and said that if they needed to question me more, they will call me after issuing a notice,"

The sedition case was registered against her for her controversial 'bio-weapon' remark during a discussion on Lakshadweep policies implemented by Praful Koda Patel in a Malayalam news channel.

Sultana reached Kavaratti police headquarters along with her counsel around 4 pm. The Kerala High Court had granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week and had directed her to appear before police today for interrogation as per Section 41A CrPC notice.

She was entitled to the benefit of the presence of her counsel during interrogation, the Court had said in the order. In the event of arrest, the court said that she should be released in interim anticipatory bail for one week on the execution of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties for the like sum to the satisfaction of the arresting officer. The court had reserved the final order. (ANI)

