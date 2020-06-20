Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Pune district administration has registered an FIR against a 31-year-old man for refusing to go into institutional quarantine on his return from abroad.

Ashwin Kumar had returned from London to Mumbai recently and then came to his hometown in Pune district. Upon reaching here, he was asked to go into institutional quarantine by the local authorities to which he refused.

Hence, an FIR against him was registered by Pune police. (ANI)

