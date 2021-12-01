Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police has taken cognizance of a viral video in which a doctor allegedly killed a dog with a knife after the canine reportedly bit his son in the Dabra area of Gwalior.

"We have taken the viral video in cognizance, a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. We are trying to find the body of the dog," said Jai Raj Kuber, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural).

Soon after the video went viral animal rights groups approached the authorities to take action against the doctor.

"A doctor killed a dog in Dabra town of Gwalior. We want a timely investigation and the accused to be awarded maximum punishment so that an example can be set. Other people will think twice before committing such offences," said Shrishti Saxena, an animal rights activist. (ANI)

