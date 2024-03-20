Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje by Madurai City Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday for her remarks, wherein she claimed that 'the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru was from Tamil Nadu', officials said.

According to the police, the action was taken against Shobha Karandlaje following a complaint lodged by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker. A case under sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Karandlaje, they said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned her remarks, demanding legal action. "Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister@ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP," CM Stalin had said in a post on X on Tuesday night.

"I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately," he added in his post.

The BJP leader Karandlaje, after facing the backlash for her remarks, issued an apology over remarks on Tuesday, stating that her remarks were "meant to shine light, not cast shadows."

In a post on X, she wrote, "To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamilnadu affected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments."

On Tuesday, Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare while speaking to the reporters, said that "one guy comes from Tamil Nadu, takes training there, and plants a bomb at Rameshwaram Cafe."

She was speaking over an incident in which a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by six men at Nagarathpete.

DMK also filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Wednesday over her remarks.

Accusing the Union Minister of violating the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu requested the poll panel to "take appropriate action against Karandlaje."

DMK alleged that the statement attempted to promote feelings of enmity between the people of Karnataka and the people of Tamil Nadu.

In its complaint, the DMK said, "Pertinently, an investigation in the blast case is currently underway, and the National Investigation Agency has so far not been able to identify the culprit behind the blast. Despite the same, the Hon'ble Minister has made the baseless accusation that the bomb was planted by people from Tamil Nadu. It is being reproduced hereunder: "People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. Placed bomb in cafe".

An IED explosion occurred at Bengalur's Rameshwaram cafe on March 1 leaving at least 10 people injured. The police had also found a suspect from the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion. (ANI)

