Mumbai, March 20: A 43-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu bridge on Monday, March 18. It is suspected to be the first case of suicide on the Atal Setu bridge built between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The victim, has been identified as Kinjal Kantilal Shah, a doctor by profession. While her body has not been found, the police found a purported suicide note from her residence in Mumbai's Parel area.

According to reports, Kinjal on March 18 took a taxi from her house and asked the driver to take her to the Atal Setu bridge. She asked the driver to stop the taxi on the bridge. Initially, the driver refused. As she kept insisting, he stopped the vehicle. "She got off and went a few steps behind before jumping off the bridge,” Rajendra Kote, senior police inspector of the Nhava Sheva police station, was quoted as saying. Mumbai: Man Jumps Into Arabian Sea From Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Suspected Case of Suicide.

The taxi driver informed police about the incident after which a search operation was launched. During initial probe, it came to light that after returning from work her father had found a purported suicide note. In the note, Kinjal wrote that she was going to Atal Setu bridge to end her life. Subsequently, he reached the Bhoiwada police station and reported a missing complaint. Bus Service on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): BEST Finalises Route on Atal Setu, Check Details Here.

Why Kinjal Took Extreme Step?

Kinjal's father told cops that she had been suffering from depression for the last 8 to 10 years and was undergoing treatment. "We have found CCTV footage of her jumping into the sea at 2:14 pm. We are trying to trace her. She has jumped into the deep sea," Kote said.

