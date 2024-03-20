Puri, March 20: A shocking incident come to the fore from Alapur ODRP Colony within Khallikote police limits in Odisha, where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father on Monday, March 18. The man allegedly attacked and killed his daughter after she refused to obey him.

According to a The New Indian Express report, the accused was identified as a 36-year-old daily wager named Gopal Behera, while the deceased girl was identified as Mama. Gopal lived with his wife Kuni, their daughter Mama and son Runa (5). The couple worked as daily wagers. For the last several days, Gopal had stopped going to work and was staying at home with his kids. He was reportedly engaging Mama and Runa to roast cashew nuts. Odisha Shocker: Man Killed by Wife, Mother-in-Law and Paramour Over Illicit Relationship in Nayagarh District; All Accused Arrested.

What Led Man to Murder His Daughter

As per the report, Kuni went to work on Monday while Gopal stayed at home. He asked his kids to roast cashew nuts. However, he became enraged when his daughter refused to roast cashew nuts, leading to the fatal assault. The victim's mother, upon returning from work, discovered her daughter's body and immediately alerted the authorities. Odisha Shocker: Man Ends Life by Hanging Himself at Girlfriend's House After Heated Argument in Sisupalgarh; Family Claims Murder.

The police swiftly responded, detaining Behera after a brief manhunt. "A case has been registered based on the mother's complaint, and we are conducting a thorough investigation," Sub-inspector Bhakta Charan Mukhi stated. The girl's body has been sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).