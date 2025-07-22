New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has informed a court about registering an FIR under various offences, including cheating, in an dubious insurance claims case.

The crime branch on July 21 filed a compliance report informing chief judicial magistrate Shriya Agrawal that an FIR was registered pursuant to the court's order.

On July 14, the court passed the order based on a complaint by Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co Ltd saying, "It is considered fit to direct the FIR to be registered in this case so that the allegations of dubious claims based on false details logged in at the time of making the applications for two wheelers insurance policies and the probable misuse thereof to secure claims, could be investigated thoroughly."

