Bareilly (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with a ruckus during a procession by a group of kanwariyas in Jogi Nawada locality in Bareilly district, an officer said.

The case was registered against unidentified women and men of a community for blocking a road, assaulting officers and obstructing them from discharging their duty, Baradari police station SHO Himanshu Nigam said.

On Sunday afternoon, kanwariyas were going to collect water when some women and men sat on the road to block it leading to a chaos for hours, the SHO said.

Police later chased away those blocking the way and sent the kanwariyas to Kachla Ghat for collecting water. Police have registered the FIR against unidentified women and men under IPC sections 332 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant from duty), and 341 (wrongful restraint).

According to the police, Baradari police station SHO Abhishek Kumar Singh was suspended soon after the incident and Himanshu Nigam was posted in his place by the new Senior Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan.

On Sunday there was a standoff for hours following an attempt to take out the kanwar yatra on a different route. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Bareilly District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi had said on Sunday that the kanwariyas wanted to take out the yatra through an unconventional route without permission. An attempt was made to pacify them, but they remained adamant for about six hours.

The district magistrate had said that the administration tried its best to pacify the kanwariyas, but they raised slogans against the police and the administration. He said that in view of the fierce attitude of the kanwariyas, the police had to use mild force.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chowdhary was removed hours after force was used on the kanwariyas.

