Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR (First Information Report) against a fake doctor of a Mission Hospital who is accused of performing surgery and allegedly killing at least seven patients in the Damoh district.

An official said the FIR has been registered against the fake doctor at Kotwali police station in the district for fraud and presenting fake documents to get appointed at the mission hospital.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Damoh) Abhishek Tiwari told ANI, "An FIR has been registered in Kotwali Police Station against Dr N John Kem of Mission Hospital for fraud and presenting fake documents (referring to getting job appointment with the help of fake documents). We received a report from the CMHO, Health Department, in this case that Dr N John Kem has performed allegedly fake surgeries of angiography and angioplasty. The doctor's medical documents were found to be suspicious, which have been examined by doctors, and thereafter, on being suspicious, the FIR was lodged against him."

The officer further said that the accused doctor's medical practice seemed suspicious as he was practicing without having registration in Madhya Pradesh and his previous registration of Andhra Pradesh was not visible on the website.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Trade Low Amid US Reciprocal Tariff Fears.

"The doctor was practicing medicine without having registration in Madhya Pradesh state, and also, his registration with Andhra Pradesh was not showing on the website, and other things came to light as well, which makes his medical practice suspicious."

When asked about the alleged death, CSP Tiwari said that so far, no such fact was reported, and if such facts came to notice, it would be included in the investigation. The matter is under investigation, and efforts will be made to search the accused.

Earlier, Deepak Tiwari, an advocate and district president of the Child Welfare Committee, claimed that while the official death toll is 7, the actual count is much higher. The advocate had filed a complaint with the Damoh District Magistrate earlier.

"Some patients who did not fall victim came to us and told us about the incident that they had taken their father to the hospital, and the guy was ready to operate, but they were a bit apprehensive, so they took their father to Jabalpur. We then got to know that there is this fake doctor working at the hospital; the real guy is in Britain, and this guy's name is Narendra Yadav. There is a case against him in Hyderabad, and he has never shown his real documents," Tiwari told ANI.

Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, said that the missionary hospital was also receiving money from the government under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"We got a complaint that a fake doctor has performed surgery on patients in the missionary hospital. We were also told that the missionary hospital is also involved with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and taking money from the government for it. This is a serious complaint; we have taken cognisance of the matter, and an investigation is currently going on," Kanoongo told ANI.

The fake doctor has been accused of posing as the British doctor N John Kem before, where in July of 2023, he had tweeted (now known as X), asking for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be sent to France to stop the riots which ensued then. The tweet was subsequently mocked by multiple leaders at the time. The person has also posted purportedly photoshopped pictures with UP CM Yogi Adityanath under a fake name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)